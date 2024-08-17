Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Vital Energy stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,957. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vital Energy by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 481,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

