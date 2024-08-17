Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $41.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.36 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.