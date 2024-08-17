Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

VIRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

