Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.
VIRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
