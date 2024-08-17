Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 0.9%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $58.71. Approximately 548,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,685,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.