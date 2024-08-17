Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Guggenheim

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.