Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of VNRFY opened at $6.25 on Friday. Vienna Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.
About Vienna Insurance Group
