VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 3,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.