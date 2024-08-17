VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 3,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.
The stock has a market cap of $27.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.
The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.
