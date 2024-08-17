Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 1-2% yr/yr to $13.98-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.390 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

VSCO stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

