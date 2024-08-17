Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Viant Technology stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.36 million, a P/E ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

