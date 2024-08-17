Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 29,301.47% and a negative return on equity of 632.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Verb Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.07 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

