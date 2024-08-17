Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 29,301.47% and a negative return on equity of 632.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Verb Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.07 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Verb Technology
