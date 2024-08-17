Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) & Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Financial Review

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -48.75% -8.39% -4.12% Veeva Systems 22.34% 12.74% 10.20%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $8.66 million 6.66 $27.73 million N/A N/A Veeva Systems $2.36 billion 13.17 $525.71 million $3.39 56.81

This table compares Great Elm Group and Veeva Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Group and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeva Systems 1 6 15 0 2.64

Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $228.27, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Great Elm Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

