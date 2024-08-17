Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,561,000 after buying an additional 522,716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,038. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

