Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 343,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 111,950 shares.The stock last traded at $101.39 and had previously closed at $102.00.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,613,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,333,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,797,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

