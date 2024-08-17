VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Position Cut by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

SHYD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,969 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

