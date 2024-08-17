VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after buying an additional 1,504,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,783,000 after buying an additional 148,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 753,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

