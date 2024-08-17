Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 7,267 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after buying an additional 4,890,264 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after buying an additional 2,160,414 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,308. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

