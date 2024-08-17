Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after buying an additional 276,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after buying an additional 234,715 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,701,000 after buying an additional 68,326 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 588,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

