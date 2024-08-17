Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,504,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 276.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 222,796 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2,809.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after buying an additional 94,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

