Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

