Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $553.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.