Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

