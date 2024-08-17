Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.53. 1,943,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average is $239.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

