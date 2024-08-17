Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

COPX opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

