Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $572.62. 375,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

