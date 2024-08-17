Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,573,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 132,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.