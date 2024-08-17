Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $276.04. 763,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.63 and its 200-day moving average is $251.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

