Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $7,882,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $18.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,977.97. 244,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,006. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,999.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,691.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,631.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

