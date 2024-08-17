Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in BlackRock by 57.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.4% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $872.49. 382,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,810. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $818.31 and its 200-day moving average is $802.19.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,020 shares of company stock worth $93,595,347. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.