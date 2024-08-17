Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

