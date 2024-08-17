Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $583.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $593.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

