Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

