Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $111.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.