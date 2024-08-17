Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 130.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.82. 2,005,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

