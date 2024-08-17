Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 20th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,974. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $324.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $79,013.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $5,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046 shares of company stock worth $106,265 in the last three months. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNTY

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.