United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

UPS stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.65. 3,253,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $172.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

