Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,747. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

