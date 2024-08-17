Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.05. Unico American shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 994 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

