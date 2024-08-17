UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UMH. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reissued a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

