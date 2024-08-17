Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Ultrapar Participações has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UGP shares. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.