Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $33,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $11.43 on Friday, hitting $377.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,072. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.78.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.83.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

