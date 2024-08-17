UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $41.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.53.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get UDR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

Institutional Trading of UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Trading Up 0.2 %

UDR opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

About UDR

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.