uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

UCL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,224. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 4.41.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

