UBS Group Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $267.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.46.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $226.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

