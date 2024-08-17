UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.46.

Get Veralto alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion and a PE ratio of 32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $109.52.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.