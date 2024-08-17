UBS Group Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $217.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Get Assurant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Stock Up 1.7 %

AIZ stock opened at $187.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a 1-year low of $136.15 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.11.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.