Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.62 and last traded at $70.89. 1,967,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,087,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

