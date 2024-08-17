Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,844 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,548,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,258. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

