U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of U-BX Technology stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 312,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48. U-BX Technology has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

