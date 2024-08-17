TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $84.06

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.06 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.07). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.07), with a volume of 314,536 shares trading hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £205.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.83.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

