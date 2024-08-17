Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Short Interest Update

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tungray Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRSG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,571. Tungray Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tungray Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tungray Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tungray Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tungray Technologies Company Profile

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

